Visa’s (V) Raised to Strong Buy

With a $256.0 billion market value, Visa Inc (NYSE:V) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, IT Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for V puts it 10 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 49 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 146 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

V is rated as a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. V has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

V has received well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. V's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Visa a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views V's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at V's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, V currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.