Vodafone Group’s (VOD) High-Level Earnings Visibility Keep it a Buy

With a $83.4 billion market value, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 5 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 10 among the 65 companies in the sector, and number 587 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VOD as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. VOD has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vodafone Group has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

VOD's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. VOD's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Vodafone Group's fundamental scores give VOD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views VOD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VOD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of VOD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.