Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Solid Quant Score Make it a Buy

Currently, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

VOD is a $83.1 billion in market value component of the Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VOD puts it 6 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. VOD is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 13 among the 65 companies in the sector of its Telecommunication Services sector and 609 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vodafone Group has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. VOD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Vodafone Group's fundamental scores give VOD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges VOD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VOD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, VOD currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.