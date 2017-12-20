Walmart Christmas Eve Hours 2017

Walmart Christmas Eve hours this year will give customers one last chance to get in some shopping before Christmas Day.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) has yet to announce its Christmas Eve hours for 2017. However, it is likely that the retail chain will be closing its doors at 6:00 p.m. on that day. This is based on when it closed stores for Christmas Eve back in 2016.

Walmart Christmas Eve hours have changed over the last couple of years. back in 2015, the retailer was staying open until 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. However, the chain decided to shut down early during the holiday last year as an effort to retain employees, reports SavingAdvice.com.

Walmart isn’t the only retailer that will be open on Christmas Eve. Customers that stop by their local Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) locations will also still see the lights on. In fact, Target will be staying open later than Walmart this year in an effort to better appeal to last-minute shoppers. You can follow this link to learn more about Target’s Christmas Eve hours for 2017.

Maybe it isn’t store hours for Christmas Eve that you’re worried about. Last-minute shoppers and others that have business on Christmas Day will need a place to go. Luckily, there are some stores that will still be open on the holiday. However, they are few and hours may vary depending on the location. You can see a list of these stores at this link.

