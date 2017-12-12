Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) has released its list of the holiday shipping deadlines for 2017.

The year is slated to be among the busiest in holiday history if you’re looking to get a gift over to a friend, family member or loved one via the mail. Walmart is one of many stores that’s encouraging consumers to send in their orders as early as possible in order to get it shipped before or by Christmas Day

The retailer noted that you should place your order by Wednesday, December 13 if you’re looking to have your package delivered to its destination under the slowest shipping option, which is Walmart’s freight choice.

For the company’s Standard shipping option, your order should still be placed well ahead of time, roughly a week from now on Tuesday, December 19. Finally, those looking to send an order in a speedy manner should use the Rush option by Friday, December 21 as Christmas is only a few days after that during the following week.

If you’re unable to send your gifts by these deadlines, you could always buy the item at Walmart and send it through another carrier such as UPS, USPS and FedEx this year. Another option is to try to find the item on Amazon and buy it through there as you’ll have more flexibility as to when you can send the gift.

WMT stock gained 0.1% on Tuesday.