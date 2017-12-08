Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Plans Legal Name Change on Feb. 1, 2018

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is planning to legally change its name next year.

This will have Wal-Mart Stores Inc changing its legal name to Walmart Inc. This change will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2018. The reason given by the company for the change is that it better represents its omni-channel offerings as a retailer, such as in stores, online and through apps.

The upcoming change to its legal name will have Wal-Mart Stores Inc taking a name similar to when it was first incorporated back in 1969. At this time, the company went under the name Wal-Mart, Inc. It wasn’t even a full year before it switched from this to its current name.

“Our customers know us as Walmart and today they shop with us not only in our stores but online and with our app as well,” Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said in a statement. “While our legal name is used in a limited number of places, we felt it was best to have a name that was consistent with the idea that you can shop us however you like as a customer.”

Wal-Mart Stores Inc also notes that its legal name change won’t affect its stock ticker that it trades under on the New York Stock Exchange. This means it will continue to use the WMT ticker after the legal name change next year.

WMT stock was largely unaffected by news of the upcoming legal name change.

