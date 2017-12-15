Walmart, Target Drop Mario Batali Products From Stores

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) are dropping Mario Batali products.

The decision from the two retailers to drop products from Mario Batali comes after sexual harassment and misconduct claims were made against the celebrity chef. Walmart says that the actions allegedly taken by Batali were “unacceptable.”

Walmart was previously selling sauces, pastas and other items that are part of Mario Batali’s product line prior to its recent announcement. WMT said that will no longer have a relationship with the chef and won’t do business with his brand anymore, reports Business Insider.

Target’s decision concerning Mario Batali is similar to Walmart’s. The retailer will no longer be carrying sauces, pastas and cookbooks from the celebrity chef. TGT is removing the products from its shelves and is no longer listing them on its website.

It isn’t just retailers that are pulling away from Mario Batali amidst the sexual harassment claims. Zidian Group also notes that it will be shifting away from the chef’s brand. Zidian Group is the company that makes the sauces for Batali’s brand, Eater notes.

The accusations against Mario Batali came to light in a piece from Eater earlier this week. The publication spoke with four women that said they experienced sexual harassment and misconduct from the chef.

Mario Batali isn’t refuting the accusations that the four women have made against him. Instead, he says that their statements line up with his own behavior over the last 20 years. He also announced that he was stepping away from his business due to the claims made against him.

