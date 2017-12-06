Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) are escalating their fight, and consumers are caught in the middle. After restoring YouTube access on Amazon’s Echo Show in November, yesterday Google once again blocked it.

The company also upped the ante, and took the conflict with AMZN to a new level. Google blocks YouTube access on Amazon’s Fire TV video streamers starting on Jan. 1, as well.

What the heck is going on here?

The answer ultimately boils down to two huge technology companies that are competing with each other in some areas, yet each needs the other in key ways. They are using the immense power their respective positions give them to lash out at each other, and consumers are the ones taking the brunt of it.

Amazon Stops Selling Nest Products, Google Blocks YouTube

The opening shots of this battle took place in September. Google blocked YouTube on Amazon’s Echo Show smart speaker, claiming Amazon was using a non-standard interface to display the online video service. Amazon redesigned it, and in November Google restored the service.

But yesterday, things got ugly. After Amazon stopped selling some Nest products, Google once again yanked YouTube access from the Amazon Echo Show. And, it announced Amazon’s Fire TV video streamers will lose YouTube access on Jan. 1.

Gizmodo — which described the two companies as “acting like a couple of teenagers” — reached out to Google about the current escalation and received this response:

“We’ve been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other’s products and services. But Amazon doesn’t carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn’t make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest’s latest products. Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon.”

An Amazon representative told The Verge:

“Google is setting a disappointing precedent by selectively blocking customer access to an open website.”

This Is Getting Ugly and Consumers Lose

The Google versus Amazon fight is hitting the point where it has real repercussions for both companies.

