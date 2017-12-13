Washington Redskins Victim of Name Change Hoax

The Washington Redskins have fallen victim to a name change hoax.

Several media outlets masking themselves as legitimate news sources changed the NFL team’s name to the Washington Redhawks as the DC team continues to face backlash for its name, which many consider to be offensive to Native Americans.

The move to change the team’s name was comprised of a campaign that spanned at least five pages, as well as a Twitter account. The links were widely shared on social media and it is unclear who started the ruse.

“This morning, the Redskins organization was made aware of fraudulent websites about our team name,” Tony Wyllie, the Washington Redskins’ senior vice president of communications, said in a statement sent via email. “The name of the team is the Washington Redskins and will remain that for the future.”

One such website that hoaxed the team was called washingtonredhawks.com and it features a similar logo to the Redskins, but with a red hawk surrounded by a gold logo instead of the Redskins’ actual logo.

“It is a symbol of everything we stand for: strength, courage, pride, and respect — the same values we know guide Native Americans and which are embedded throughout their rich history as the original Americans,” says a fake news story on the site, regarding the new logo and name.