Waters (WAT) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) is derived using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a constituent of the 31 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. WAT has a market value of $15.8 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for WAT puts it 8 among the 31 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WAT has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. WAT's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Waters places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges WAT's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at WAT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of WAT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.