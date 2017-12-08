Weak Earnings Growth Hamper China Mobile (CHL) Rating

Currently, China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) has a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CHL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

CHL is one of the 65 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector and is a member of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. CHL's market value is $206.5 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for CHL by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system China Mobile has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CHL's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, China Mobile places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CHL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of CHL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.