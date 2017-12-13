Weak Earnings Growth Hamper Weyerhaeuser (WY) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) a Hold. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking WY has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

WY ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, with a market value of $26.7 billion.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Weyerhaeuser has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

WY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. WY's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Weyerhaeuser a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge WY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, WY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.