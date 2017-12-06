Weak Earnings Visibility Drops Union Pacific (UNP) to Hold

Currently, Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Road & Rail, and in the top decile of sector group, Industrials, with a market value of $98.4 billion.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Road & Rail industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Union Pacific has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

UNP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. UNP's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Union Pacific places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge UNP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of UNP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

