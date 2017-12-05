Weak Industry Group Rank Drops JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) to Hold

The current recommendation of Hold for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is the result of using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

JPM is one of 340 companies within the Banks GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 757 company GICS Financials sector. JPM has a market value of $363.6 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for JPM by Portfolio Grader places it 121 among the 340 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Financials sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JPM has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. JPM's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. JPMorgan Chase & Co's fundamental scores give JPM a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views JPM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JPM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of JPM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.