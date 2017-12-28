Weatherford International (WFT) a Sell on Shrinking Sales Growth

With a $3.9 billion market value, Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Energy Equipment & Services, and in the top half of its sector group, Energy, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for WFT by Portfolio Grader places it 33 among the 73 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 233 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 3,637 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WFT is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by WFT are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

WFT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. WFT's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are much worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Weatherford International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures WFT's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at WFT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of WFT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.