Welltower (HCN) Sales Growth Limit Rating

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) is a member of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is part of the 221 company GICS Real Estate sector. The market value of HCN is $25.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HCN puts it 74 among the 180 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 91 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 1,753 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks HCN as a Hold. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HCN has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HCN has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HCN's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. HCN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Welltower's fundamental scores give HCN a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HCN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HCN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.