Wendy’s Delivery Coming to 48 Markets With DoorDash Deal

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN ) is delivering food to 48 markets thanks to the company’s partnership with DoorDash.

The burger giant announced that as of today, you will be able to have Wendy’s delivered right to your door thanks to the deal, which follows a pilot program earlier this year in Columbus, Ohio and Dallas, Texas.

Wendy’s said that the test was a success and fans were especially interested in buying its decadent Baconator and Frosty during the test. The company isn’t the only one to try out delivery via DoorDash as Taco Bell, KFC and others have tried it out in a number of markets.

The restaurant chain is in the process of adding delivery to its list of services, while there are other companies that are trying out how the food is delivered. For example, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) is trying out a pilot program where a self-driving car delivers food directly to consumers’ doors in Ann Arbor Michigan.

The pizza chain has also been trying out sending pizza through a drone, as well as autonomous rovers, a test that kicked off a couple of years ago in Australia. DoorDash is also considering trying out delivering products through a robot, so perhaps the future of Wendy’s will consist of a self-driving rover bringing that burger right to your doorstep.

WEN stock fell 1.8% Friday.