Weyerhaeuser (WY) a Hold on Lackluster Industry Group Rank

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) is one of 180 companies within the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 221 company GICS Real Estate sector. The market value of WY is $26.7 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for WY by Portfolio Grader places it 92 among the 180 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 116 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 2,119 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WY is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. WY has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Weyerhaeuser has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

WY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. WY's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Weyerhaeuser a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views WY's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at WY's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, WY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.