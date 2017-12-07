“What is the Pantone Color of the Year for 2018?” It’s purple.

To be more specific for those that are wondering about what is the Pantone Color of the Year for 2018, the color is 18-3838 Ultra Violet. Pantone says that this is a color that represents “originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.”

The following is a further elaboration on the Pantone Color of the Year for 2018.

“Historically, there has been a mystical or spiritual quality attached to Ultra Violet. The color is often associated with mindfulness practices, which offer a higher ground to those seeking refuge from today’s over-stimulated world. The use of purple-toned lighting in meditation spaces and other gathering places energizes the communities that gather there and inspire connection.”

Pantone picks its Color of the Year as a way to determine what what will be trending for that year. It uses this information to advise marketing companies on how best to use the colors for brands, products and other aspects of the business.

Pantone points out that Ultra Violet has been a color used by several musicians to great effect. This list includes Prince, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix. It also notes that the color allows for individuality and is also brimming with emotion.

