Starbucks Christmas Tree Frapuccino: What Is It?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is selling a Christmas Tree Frapuccino, but what exactly is that?

The Starbucks Christmas Tree Frapuccino takes mocha and peppermint and mixes them together with milk and ice. The drink gets its name from the toppings. This includes whip cream infused with matcha, a caramel drizzle and candied cranberries. There’s also a strawberry on the top. This comes together to give the drink an appearance similar to a Christmas tree.

Now we know what the Starbucks Christmas Tree Frapuccino is, but how does it taste? Here’s what some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users have to say about the drink.

“The new starbucks drink Christmas Tree Frappuccino is so delicious. Literally taste like one of those York candies 😍”

“I’m in love with the Christmas tree Frappuccino from @Starbucks 😩😍🎄☕️ #starbucks #ChristmasTreeFrappuccino”

“@Starbucks hubby brought me a Christmas Tree Frappuccino throught it would be peppermint and chocolate…no it’s green and taste like grass…what’s up with that why call peppermint???? Do not recommend just yuck 🤢 “

“Tried the magical Christmas Tree Frappuccino this morning with my mom. @Starbucks, your seasonal drinks never disappoint me 💚”

“Trying the @Starbucks Christmas Tree Frappuccino Blended Crème. Pretty good light peppermint flavored Frappuccino. Personally liked the Zombie better but if your a peppermint fan I highly recommend. “

The Starbucks Christmas Tree Frapuccino is a special offer that will only be around for a limited time. Customers that are interested in the festive drink have until Dec. 11 to give it a try.

