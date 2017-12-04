Facebook Messenger for Kids: What to Know

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) has a new Messenger Kids app available.

Source: Shutterstock

The new Facebook Messenger for kids app lets those younger than 13 communicate with others via Messenger. FB says that the goal of the new Messenger Kids app is to let children keep in contact with family and friends, while still giving parents control.

Parents of children that use the new Facebook Messenger for kids app have the ability to select who that child can keep in contact with. They can do this with the Messenger Kids Controls panel on their main Facebook app.

Setting up the new Facebook Messenger for kids app is something that parents have to do. It will require them to download the app and create a Messenger Kids account while using their Facebook account for authentication. This doesn’t create a Facebook account for the child or give them access to the parent’s account. Once this is done, the kids are ready to use the app.

The new Facebook Messenger for kids app also has various features for children to enjoy. This includes picture filters, video chat, emoji and more. It also includes a GIFs section for choosing images to send to friends, but content in the section is regulated by Facebook.

Parents looking to create a Facebook Messenger for kids app account will first need the proper devices. The social media company says that the app is currently only available on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone, iPad and iPod. However, it does plan to release versions for Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Play Store and Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) App Store.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.