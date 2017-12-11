Green Monday 2017: 11 Things to Know

Today is Green Monday 2017!

For those that don’t know, Green Monday is an online shopping event similar to Cyber Monday. The biggest difference is that it takes place in December instead of in November. However, customers can still finds loads of deals today to help with their Christmas shopping.

Here are a few things to know about Green Monday 2017.

The shopping event got its start back in 2007.

Its name was created by shopping.com.

The event typically takes place on the second Monday in December.

It can also simply be the last Monday with at least 10 days left until Christmas.

Green Monday has also been viewed as a good cutoff date for placing orders online and having them show up before Christmas with normal shipping times.

Despite this belief, there are many online retailers that guarantee packages will arrive before Christmas if ordered after Green Monday.

The event doesn’t typically pull in as many shoppers as Cyber Monday does.

This is a for a good reason too, as many of the deals today won’t be able to match those available on Cyber Monday.

Customers that are placing orders today, but are worried about shipping times, can choose in-store pickup for some items to cut down on that time.

Those not wanting to order online today can also price match online items with those sold at some physical retailers.

Customers will also want to compare prices online to make sure they are getting the best deal.

