Who Accepts Bitcoin? A List of Places That Accept Bitcoin as Payment

Who accepts bitcoin?
The online coin has been a controversial topic for a while as the volatile cryptocurrency reached a price of nearly $20,000 per unit. As of Monday afternoon, bitcoin is worth about $18,790 per unit, but most merchant still don’t accept it as a form of payment.
However, there are still 100,000 places around the globe that are willing to take bitcoin, including OverStock.com and online electronics retailer Newegg.com, which uses bitpay.
Here’s a list of some of the better-known places that accept bitcoin:
- WordPress.com
- Overstock.com
- Subway
- Microsoft
- Virgin Galactic
- OKCupid
- Namecheap
- CheapAir.com
- Expedia.com
- Gyft
- Newegg.com
- Wikipedia
- Alza
- The Internet Archive
- Bitcoin.Travel
- The Pirate Bay
- Zynga
- 4Chan.org
- EZTV
- Mega.co.nz
- Lumfiles
- 93 Etsy vendors
- PizzaForCoins.com
- Whole Foods – by buying a purchasing gift card from Gyft
- Bitcoincoffee.com
- Seoclerks.com
- Mint.com
- Fancy.com
- Bloomberg.com
- BigFishGames.com
- Crowdtilt.com
- Gap, GameStop and JC Penney – by using eGifter.com
- Dish Network
- Euro Pacific
- Intuit
- ExpressVPN.com
- Grooveshark
- Braintree
- mspinc.com
- Rakutan
- Stripe
There are also plenty of other online retailers that are specific to certain regions of the world that allow bitcoin as a form of payment, while there are also some pubs, novelty stores and electronic stores local to certain parts of Europe, North America, Africa and Asia that are willing to accept the cryptocurrency.
The Golden Gates Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas accepts bitcoin too if you’d like to pay for your room, but not as a form of payment for gambling just yet.