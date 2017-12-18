Who Accepts Bitcoin? A List of Places That Accept Bitcoin as Payment

Who accepts bitcoin?

Source: Shutterstock

The online coin has been a controversial topic for a while as the volatile cryptocurrency reached a price of nearly $20,000 per unit. As of Monday afternoon, bitcoin is worth about $18,790 per unit, but most merchant still don’t accept it as a form of payment.

However, there are still 100,000 places around the globe that are willing to take bitcoin, including OverStock.com and online electronics retailer Newegg.com, which uses bitpay.

Here’s a list of some of the better-known places that accept bitcoin:

WordPress.com

Overstock.com

Subway

Microsoft

Reddit

Virgin Galactic

OKCupid

Namecheap

CheapAir.com

Expedia.com

Gyft

Newegg.com

Wikipedia

Alza

The Internet Archive

Bitcoin.Travel

The Pirate Bay

Zynga

4Chan.org

EZTV

Mega.co.nz

Lumfiles

93 Etsy vendors

PizzaForCoins.com

Whole Foods – by buying a purchasing gift card from Gyft

Bitcoincoffee.com

Seoclerks.com

Mint.com

Fancy.com

Bloomberg.com

BigFishGames.com

Crowdtilt.com

Gap, GameStop and JC Penney – by using eGifter.com

Dish Network

Euro Pacific

Intuit

ExpressVPN.com

Grooveshark

Braintree

mspinc.com

Rakutan

Stripe

There are also plenty of other online retailers that are specific to certain regions of the world that allow bitcoin as a form of payment, while there are also some pubs, novelty stores and electronic stores local to certain parts of Europe, North America, Africa and Asia that are willing to accept the cryptocurrency.

The Golden Gates Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas accepts bitcoin too if you’d like to pay for your room, but not as a form of payment for gambling just yet.