Wondering who is the TIME person of the year for 2017? Well, it’s not really a person.

Rather than picking a single individuals for the TIME person of the Year in 2017, the magazine instead went with a collection of people. The group that won the TIME Person of the Year award in 2017 were “The Silence Breakers.”

The Silence Breakers is a name used to cover all of those who has spoken out about their experiences with sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape in 2017. This caught the public eye with a series of women that spoke out against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The accusations made against Harvey Weinstein quickly grew and many others, both men and women, came out to share their stories of sexual harassment. This served as the catalyst for the #MeToo movement on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) and other social media platforms.

While the event really took off with stories from those in Hollywood and other parts of media, it has grown to include men and women from all walks of life. This has caused the movement to spread into politics with recent accusation made against Roy Moore, a Republican nominee for the Senate in Alabama.

Another result of this recent movement is a closer look at things that have happened in the past. One such series of events that are getting closer scrutiny are the sexual assault and rape claims made against former President Bill Clinton back in the early 1990s.

