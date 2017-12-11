Why Amazon.com, Inc. May Become an Apparel Powerhouse After All

A little more than a couple years ago, yours truly here opined that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) might regret its foray into the fashion world. While a failure on this front would hardly torpedo the AMZN stock price, I suspected it could be a fairly fruitless effort.

Source: Shutterstock

Two years later, I’ve officially changed my mind.

That’s not to say Amazon has become a fashion apparel trendsetter because it most definitely hasn’t. Designers and manufacturers with a finger on the pulse of what’s actually selling and where “looks” are going are still setting the pace Amazon is following. From a pure revenue-generating standpoint though, Amazon has become an undeniable force in the apparel arena, too.

And it’s about to become an even bigger monster in this retail category.

A Long Way in Just Two Years

For the record, my assessment from October of 2015 (when Jeff Bezos first started to get serious about clothing) was:

“The bad news is this ill-conceived — and plain weird — notion that it has any concept of how to ‘do’ fashion is another piece of scary evidence that Amazon is running out of growth ideas and is now simply throwing spaghetti on the wall to see what sticks.”

I still contend Amazon is running out of growth ideas that will lead to meaningful profits, though I have to concede the acquisition of Whole Foods and the proliferation of its Echo digital assistant have expanded its footprint. More than anything though, I’m more than happy to admit Amazon has become a clothing powerhouse, even if in a goofy, uninspired way.

“Goofy” and “uninspired” doesn’t mean we should be laughing though. At the midpoint of this year, Cowen analysts estimated Amazon would sell $28-billion worth of clothing in 2018. That’s more annual revenue than Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) is generating, by the way. By 2021, Cowen is looking for $62 billion in annual clothing sales through Amazon.com.

That growth is not just driven by the movement of millennials — a generation that’s never known anything but the internet — into their higher-earnings and highest-consumption years. But, the maturing of millennials certainly helps.

Amazon scored nearly 17% of all online clothing sales to 18-to-34-year-olds last year, edging out a trendy Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) for the demographic’s clothing dollars.

Partial credit for its amazing growth in the apparel industry also has to be given to Amazon’s willingness to try a little of everything.

Case in point: This holiday shopping season, Amazon is erecting temporary “pop-up shops” to sell Calvin Klein clothing. It’s more of an experiment than an outright initiative right now, but if the experiment goes well, it could become a full-blown initiative in the future.

