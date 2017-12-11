Why Investors Can’t Trust Weibo Corp (ADR) Stock

At first glance, Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ) seems like it is an up-and-coming play in Chinese social media. However, anything involving China needs more than just a quick glance. There are tremendous problems with Chinese public companies. First, however, let’s see what Weibo is and how it is allegedly performing.

Weibo is a microblogging service, kind of a cross between Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ). WB stock has 313 million monthly active users and 139 million daily active users.

The company description makes it seem like content is all unicorns and glitter, claiming Weibo “allows [people] to be heard publicly and exposed to the rich ideas, cultures and experiences of the broader world.” However, like all content in China, the speech is closely monitored and censored.

WB earnings have allegedly gone from a $65-million loss in FY14 to a $108-million profit in FY16. Free cash flow has allegedly improved from negative $34 million in FY14, to $171 million in FY15, to $223 million in FY16. The balance sheet appears strong with about $400 million in cash. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) owns about a third of the company.

Corruption in China

As it is, WB stock trades at 200x earnings, and so I would avoid it anyway. WB earnings don’t support the stock price, assuming Weibo earnings are even real. However, why do I use the modifier “allegedly” with all the financials?

It’s because investors cannot trust any data coming out China or businesses located there. China is opaque. Corruption is rampant.

One film producer I know in China says that Chinese box office data is completely wrong. The movie theaters are required to report certain numbers by the government. So the theater owners skim money off the top, and report the numbers they are supposed to hit.

I have another friend who arranges events in China. He had a dental convention planned for a year, and a few days before it began, some bureaucrat canceled it without any explanation. My friend never learned the reason why it was canceled nor will he ever find out.

The reason is that the Chinese government only has one thing on its mind: caring for over 1 billion people. They fear a revolt.

