Why It’s Time for Bears to Back Off From Shopify Inc Stock

Ever since Citron publicly questioned the Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP ) business model, the stock ascent stopped. Although its shares are still down around 15% this quarter, Shopify stock is bouncing from the low-$90s range. The online retailer’s success on Black Friday demonstrates the growth potential for this company.

Strong Third Quarter

Shopify reported revenue growing an astounding 72% year-over-year to $172 million. Much of the improved numbers came from the 65% subscription solutions revenue growth, to $82.4 million.

Despite the solid results, Shopify still lost $12.7 million. Looking ahead, management expects revenue will top analyst consensus estimates at between $656 million to $658 million. It will lose $55.5 million to $57.5 million.

Investors cannot point to the earnings loss for the year as a reason for more downside for the stock. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) lost money for years, and its share price went up in that time.

Tremendous Growth

Shopify owes positive quarterly earnings results to the GMV (gross merchandise volume) growth of 69%. The company is hiring more staff to support its business expansion.

It is acquiring larger facilities so that Shopify may have the capacity for its ever-expanding client list. SHOP is right in putting its profits back into the business. It is choosing to expand the business instead of worrying about how its balance sheet looks like.

Merchant List Grows

The short may depend on Shopify’s merchant list. If the suppliers are foreign fly-by-night ones, then bears are right in betting against the company. Unfortunately for the bears, the merchants are as legitimate as those who sell goods on Amazon.com. Even those sellers who are based in China will not leave when the Shopify platform works so well in managing the online storefront.

Next Page