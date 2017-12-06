Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Facebook Inc Stock Once Again

For over four years now, every dip in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has presented a buying opportunity. And while past results are no guarantee of future performance, the 7% drop in the FB stock price over the past seven sessions looks like another opportunity.

There are risks here. Investors have rotated out of big-cap tech of late, with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) seeing similar declines. Reports of “fake news” on Facebook’s platform have raised regulatory concerns. And with the stock still up 49% year-to-date, some investors might see the FB stock price as too high, too soon.

But all stocks have some degree of risk. However, no other stock has:

A daily active user count equal to 18% of the entire world’s population

50% operating margins

$38 billion in cash and no debt

Essentially no competition, with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP

It’s a hugely compelling combination, and it’s available at a reasonable valuation. That valuation is even more reasonable after the recent pullback, and it’s enough to step in and buy FB stock.

A No News Drop

The 7% drop in the FB stock price is far from a plunge, admittedly. But it does appear to be the largest pullback in Facebook stock since October 2016.

And it’s worth pointing out that there really is no news driving the dip. Q3 earnings were impressive, though the market sold off FB stock amid concerns about higher spend going forward. Congressional investigations into “fake news” appear complete. That issue is taking a clear backseat to tax reform and other concerns.

