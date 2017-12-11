Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Weibo Corp (ADR) Stock

The tech sector has come under fire recently, but the selloff has been particularly painful for Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ) stock. WB stock has dropped from over $120 to just above $100 in just a few days. Talk about a whacking!

Source: Shutterstock

This selloff, though, is just noise in an otherwise very strong secular growth stock. As my peer James Brumley correctly pointed out, WB stock was running into critical resistance levels at $120. The RSI indicator was also spiking into overbought territory.

Naturally, WB stock was due for a pullback.

We just had that big pullback, and WB stock is now bouncing off critical support levels around $100. The RSI indicator has also dipped into near oversold territory. Plus, the whole tech sector is bouncing back as well.

Does this mean the selloff in Weibo stock is over? Is it time to buy the dip?

Yes and yes.

Technicals Say Buy Now

WB stock went parabolic after third quarter earnings showed that the growth story for China’s Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) isn’t slowing at all. After lounging in the $90 to $105 range for a few months, WB stock went from $100 to $120 in less than two weeks (Nov. 7 to Nov. 20).

That big run put the stock up against long-term resistance levels. It was trading markedly above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), and whenever WB stock has done that over the past year, it has pulled back.

Moreover, the big buying pushed the RSI indicator to right around overbought territory. Again, whenever Weibo stock has entered overbought territory over the past year, it has pulled back.

So WB stock has now pulled back. And it appears that the pullback is over, and a rebound is now starting.

Namely, WB stock has dipped below its 50-day EMA. Any time the stock has dipped below its 50-day EMA over the past year, the stock has rebounded in a big way. See late February 2017. Or late June 2017. Or late October 2017.

Moreover, the RSI indicator on WB stock has fallen dramatically to below 40. The RSI indicator has only been there twice before this year. Both of those dips were buying opportunities. See late June 2017 and late October 2017.

