Why It’s Time to Get Bullish on AT&T Inc. Stock

While the stock market has been in rally mode with tax reform chatter in the air, one particularly big winner has been AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ). Over the past month, the T stock price is up nearly 10% versus a 2.5% gain for the S&P 500.

What is driving the rally in T stock? Multiple catalysts.

AT&T is starting to make concessions in its proposed acquisition of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ). AT&T’s FirstNet public safety broadband network is gaining significant momentum. Investors are starting to get excited about a 5G broadband rollout.

Meanwhile, wireless pricing trends, which have long been exceptionally promotional, are starting to stabilize. Net neutrality is getting close to being repealed, giving internet service providers (ISPs) like AT&T more power in controlling internet access. And AT&T successfully jumped on the newest trend in wireless offerings (bundling entertainment options with wireless connectivity plans).

Against the backdrop of all these positive catalysts, T stock has a 5.4% dividend yield (almost a five-year high) and a 7.3% free cash flow (almost a three-year high).

Multiyear high yields plus a strengthening fundamental growth narrative is a good setup. That is why I’m bullish on T stock.

The Fundamental Growth Narrative Is Strengthening

For a while, the fundamental growth narrative at AT&T was bleak.

Cord cutting has presented a never-ending risk to the company’s pay-TV business. The explosion in mobile usage has presented a threat to the company’s legacy wire-line business. Meanwhile, AT&T’s recent attempts to reignite growth (acquiring TWX) have been short-circuited by regulators.

These headline risks have weighed on the T stock price and drove it to a multiyear low of $33 not too long ago.

But the fundamental growth narrative has strengthened dramatically since then.

Firstly, AT&T is starting to make concessions in its proposed acquisition of TWX. These concessions increase the likelihood and accelerate the timeline of a TWX acquisition. This is critical to improving the T growth narrative. TWX has assets (TNT, TBS, CNN, HBO, among others) which T can leverage to add tremendous value for shareholders.

