Why Netflix, Inc. Stock Remains a Buy Despite Elevated Competitive Risks

The whole tech sector has been under pressure recently, but one notable loser has been Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). Pretty much all hyper-growth tech stocks have been off over the past several trading days. But the drought in NFLX stock started much earlier.

NFLX stock hasn’t done much of anything since early October. After a massive run propelled the stock to just under $200, NFLX has dropped more than 5%.

In that same time frame, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) is up more than 1%, while Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is up about 3%. Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN ) is up more than 17% in the same time frame.

So you can’t blame the pain in NFLX stock entirely on general struggles in the tech space. The tech space has been doing just fine over the past several months. Not so with NFLX stock.

What is going on under the hood? Elevated competitive risks mostly. But even with bigger competition coming, NFLX stock is still a buy.

Here’s why.

Bigger Competition Is Coming for Netflix

Netflix pioneered and has subsequently dominated the streaming video on demand (SVOD) space.

But Netflix won’t run in open fields forever. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is pulling all its content from Netflix and launching its own streaming service in 2019. Between Marvel, LucasArts, and Pixar, Disney has enough quality content to immediately compete with Netflix.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is also rumored to be getting into the streaming space, which would make sense since the company has recently found tremendous success in accelerating growth in its Services business. It would also make sense for Facebook to jump into this space, given its huge resources and 2-billion-plus user base.

Then there is the whole risk of net neutrality being a thing of the past. Net neutrality was an Obama-era implemented regulation that essentially forced internet service providers (ISPs) to treat all content and data on the internet equally. But the Trump administration wants to repeal net neutrality, and it looks like it will.

Doing so wouldn’t be great news for Netflix, who is at the mercy of ISPs treating it equally on the internet. ISPs will likely force Netflix to pay higher fees for higher speeds and show preference for its own streaming services. For example, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) could give higher data transfer speeds to its own DirectTV Now streaming service.

Next Page