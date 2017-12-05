Why Tax Drama Will Blow Over for Apple Inc. Stock

The stock market finds itself in an interesting place this week. Following the Senate’s nail-biter 51-49 vote to approve the tax cut plan, stocks have made major moves. But they haven’t all been in the same direction. And Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is one of the stocks right at the center of the divergence. What’s going on here, and what will it mean for the AAPL stock price?

Many analysts, myself included, have pointed to tax reform as a key catalyst for AAPL stock going forward. It’s no secret that the company has an absurd amount of offshore cash. It has earned profits over the years and not brought them home to the U.S. due to an excessive tax obligation.

This legislation should change all that. In addition, as the most profitable company in the S&P 500, Apple earns gobs of money, and the overall reduction in corporate tax rates will make things much easier for Apple going forward.

The Great Divergence

Since last Wednesday, when the media first reported that the Republicans had enough votes to pass the tax bill, tech stocks and the rest of the market have gone in opposite directions. The overall market, most clearly shown by the Dow Jones Index, has spiked to new all-time highs. The Dow surged 300 points last Wednesday and was up as much as 250 more this Monday.

Tech stocks, as shown by the Nasdaq 100 Index, have not rallied. In fact, they’ve fallen close to 2.5% since the news broke Wednesday and are now at one-month lows. While AAPL stock has avoided a large selloff as of yet, its tech-giant peers are tumbling.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is the perfect demonstration. NVDA stock has plunged over the past week from $212 to a close yesterday under $187. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET ), the must-own data-center networking stock of the year, has collapsed from $245 to $209 in just three days. And that’s with no company-specific news.

What the Tax Cuts Will Change

The reason for all these declines across the tech sector is that investors are now calculating the impact of the tax cuts on a sector-by-sector basis. Until this past week, many observers expected the tax package to fail altogether. Or that if it did pass, it would be quite watered down. Instead, the Republicans delivered something fairly close to what Trump had originally desired.

The corporate tax rate will be slashed dramatically from 35% to 25% or less. Deductions for local, state and property taxes will be reduced and in some cases outright eliminated. Many corporate tax deductions (or loopholes in some people’s opinion) will be going away, in part to pay for the overall tax rate reduction.

The net effect of these changes will be favorable to old-economy industries and less advantageous for most tech companies. Note that I said “most.” AAPL stock is an exception, but the market hasn’t figured that out yet. More in a second.

Bad News for Tech

However, for most tech companies, they earn relatively few profits in proportion to their market cap. NVDA, for example, has a $120-billion market cap but earns less than $3 billion a year in net income. A less sexy company trading at 15x earnings with the same market cap is, by comparison, earning $8 billion a year.

Next Page