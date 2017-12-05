Why the iPhone Will Drive Apple Inc. Stock to Record Highs

While Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) held up for most of Monday, it ultimately fell 0.73% in the session. This is far from a crisis, but the swift decline in tech has many feeling uneasy. However, the AAPL stock price still looks fine on the back of its strong iPhone performance.

Everyone and their brother will want the new iPhone this year, be it the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, new 8 and 8 Plus or the face-scanning iPhone X. There’s a few reasons why I think Apple’s iPhone will drive AAPL stock to all-time highs.

iPhone Sales Will Drive Record Results

According to IHS Markit, Apple will likely ship about 89 million iPhones in the fourth quarter. My guess is that that figure would be higher if not for the supply constraints Apple has faced, particularly with the iPhone X.

While that may not make for a blow-the-roof-off quarter, it will extend Apple’s sales and earnings. Why? Because very few customers, in my view, will opt for an in-stock Android device if they went to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) or AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) looking for an iPhone.

According to IHS, Apple would need to ship about 31 million iPhone X units to drive its average selling price (ASP) north of $700 for the first time ever. Its data says iPhone X activations are strong.

But don’t forget about the memory. While the iPhone 8 and X come standard with 64 GB of storage, the next option for 256 GB is only $150.

With T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ), Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) and AT&T offering various buy-one-get-one iPhone deals, this is sure to tempt some consumers into higher-memory phones. And why not? The worst thing is buying a new phone, only to have it run out of space in a year or two.

Admittedly, 64 GB is a lot of space. But with 4K filming, high-def photos and various augmented reality applications, 64 GBs could be gone sooner than you think. Plus, $150 to quadruple your storage is a relatively cheap price to pay.

Why Does This Matter?

An extra $150 on an iPhone 8 Plus drives the cost up to $949, close to that of an iPhone X. For the record, if IHS is correct in that Apple will sell 88.8 million iPhones this quarter, and we use $700 as the ASP, we come up $62.1 billion in revenue — from the iPhone alone!

