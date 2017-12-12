Why This One Financial Metric Makes JD.Com Inc (ADR) Stock a Buy

The last time I wrote about JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ) was Oct. 19, 2017. Since then, the JD stock price has gone sideways, maybe even a little backwards. Interestingly, the company I compared it too — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) — has also flatlined over the past two months.

Source: Daniel Cukier via Flickr

So, I find myself wondering if the four reasons I gave for JD stock being a better bet than BABA still hold true. I know it’s only been a short time, but a lot can happen in the wild and woolly world of Chinese stocks.

Here’s What’s Changed

The analysts now expect JD.com to generate $0.77 in fiscal 2019, seven cents less than three months ago, with an average 12-month price target of $50.04, which is 32% higher than its Dec. 8 closing price.

If I told you on Christmas Eve that your special gift for 2018 was a 32% return on JD.com stock, I think you’d be very happy despite the fact it would be a lower return than the 49% earned year to date.

The reality is that JD.com is moving from being a money-losing online retail operation to a moneymaker. Founder Richard Liu’s ambitions are so grand that he intends for the company to build 185 drone airports in rural southwest China over the next 36 months.

China’s Rural Poverty

Liu, who grew up poor in a rural Chinese village, wants to eliminate poverty in the country by lowering the cost of living outside the major cities.

“The villagers didn’t have much to eat, but our village head had pork all the year round,” said Liu speaking to students at his alma mater middle school in October. “That’s why I dreamed of becoming a village head when I was a child. I wondered, if I became one, whether I could enable all families in the village to have pork on their tables?”

Next Page