Winter Solstice 2017: When Is the First Day of Winter?

Are you ready for the winter solstice 2017?

One of the most eventful times of the year is the winter solstice, which is marked by being the shortest day of the year and the longest night of it. The day happens with the the two opposite points in the sky to which the planet’s axis of rotation points change at a very slow rate, ultimately making a complete circle every 26,000 years.

The time is the winter solstice, which marks the end of autumn and the end of autumn in the northern hemisphere. For those in the southern hemisphere, spring will end and summer will begin, with days becoming longer for them and shorter for us.

The winter solstice 2017 takes place on Thursday, December 21, only three days before Christmas Eve. Some holidays are observed on the day, such as Blue Christmas, which is called the Longest Night in Western Christian tradition.

It is also a day in the Advent season, which consists of some churches holding services that are designed to honors people who have lost a loved one in that year. The Donghzi Festival in Asia is also on this day, which reminds us of the yin and yang in life, the balance and harmony in the cosmos necessary for the planet to operate.

An increase of positive energy is expected to flow during the winter solstice 2017.