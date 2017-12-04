With Its Finances Improving, Is It Time to Buy BP Stock?

BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) stock is up 7.2% year-to-date. According to Nasdaq, oil prices are slightly up in 2017, while natural gas prices are down. Rising oil prices help all of the four oil supermajors, but some boats have been lifted higher than others.

Leading the pack is Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS.A , NYSE: RDS.B ), up 17.91% year-to-date, followed by BP stock. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) stock is up 1.1%, while Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ), the biggest of the four by market capitalization, is down 7.72%.

BP stock reported its third quarter earnings on Oct. 31, beating on revenue and earnings. BP earned $1.75 billion in the most recent quarter, 10 times its profit for all of 2016.

BP stock is up from $34 a share when I wrote about it in April. In my April article, I raised some concerns over the company’s finances.

BP’s balance sheet was strained by the slump in oil prices that began in 2014. The company was in the red for much of 2015 and two quarters of 2016.

Since April, BP posted two more quarters of positive earnings. How are BP’s finances now?

Has BP repaired its balance sheet in recent months?

Let’s take a look at some indicators.

Three Indicators of BP Stock’s Financial Health

Using more than one measure when examining a company’s finances can help you get a more complete picture. Banks consider both assets and income when making a loan; investors should do likewise when surveying a stock.

The debt-to-equity ratio provides one view of a company’s financial position. High ratios indicate a high degree of leverage relative to the company’s net worth. Low ratios suggest a stronger balance sheet. When the debt-to-equity ratio is high and rising, investors should be concerned.

BP’s debt-to-equity ratio rose from 0.43 in the third quarter of 2014 to 0.67 in the most recent quarter. According to Finviz, BP’s debt-to-equity ratio is the highest of the four oil supermajors. This ratio continued rising in the past few quarters, although the rate of change appears to have slowed.

Investors can also look at how much a company owes relative to how much cash a company is taking in. The cash flow-to-debt ratio measures this, taking operating cash flow for the trailing 12 months and dividing it by total debt.

BP’s cash flow-to-debt ratio peaked in the fourth quarter of 2014 at 0.62, falling to 0.18 in the first quarter of this year. Since then, it appears to have stabilized and moved upward to 0.23 in the most recent quarter.

Source: BP SEC Filings

