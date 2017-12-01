World AIDS Day Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

We have compiled World AIDS Day images for you to check out today.

Friday, December 1 marks World AIDS Day, which is designed to support those who are afflicted with the HIV virus around the world. The day was created to help reduce the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS, which can only be passed from person to person through sexual activity, not kissing.

One of the iconic elements of the day is the red ribbon, as ribbons are often designed to support a health cause such as the pink ribbon that supports breast cancer victims. We have come a long way since the illness was first discovered in the 1980s as there are now millions of people who are still alive and doing well thanks to modern medicine–many of these would’ve been dead by now.

Over the next few slides, check out the images we found and share them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites.

World AIDS Day Images

World AIDS Day Images

World AIDS Day Images

World AIDS Day Images

World AIDS Day Images

World AIDS Day Images

World AIDS Day Images