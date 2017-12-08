The Yelp Inc Stock Price Is Completely Unsupported by Reality

Oh my. Yelp Inc (NASDAQ:YELP). What are we going to do with it? Like so many other unicorns, we have a multi-billion dollar business that makes no money, and yet the stock just keeps going up. There’s no telling when Yelp stock will crater, but it will happen, and you just don’t want to be holding it when it does.

Look, in order for a company’s business model to be able to last, it must do one thing: solve a problem. Online reviews are a great idea, and having a go-to and reliable central website for reviews on just about everything is a fine idea.

But if Yelp vanished, would the world come to an end? No. Think about that. Would some terrible problem still exist if Yelp ceased to exist? No. Therein lies its problem. We got by before Yelp, so that means Yelp stock is not going to be a long-term winner.

Yelp had a first mover advantage in being a reviewing aggregator. Yet there’s a difference between Yelp and, say, the famous Zagat guide. Zagat was a trusted name in restaurant reviews that people were willing to pay for. Yelp isn’t. It’s just lots of people voting with their voices and some of those voices are downright loony.

Yelp has another problem. It claims that it “does not extort local businesses or manipulate ratings…there has never been a connection between ratings or reviews on Yelp and buying advertising.” Lawsuits that make that claim routinely lose. Yet, businesses refuse to believe that something fishy isn’t going on.

Yet the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals effectively gave Yelp the right to play by its own rules:

“The business owners may deem the posting or order of user reviews as a threat of economic harm, but it is not unlawful for Yelp to post and sequence the reviews..As Yelp has the right to charge for legitimate advertising services, the threat of economic harm that Yelp leveraged is, at most, hard bargaining.”

Yelp is still in need of serious crisis PR to solve this problem. Meanwhile, while Yelp stock revenues grow, Yelp stock price is not driven by profits.

