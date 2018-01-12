Stocks Continue to Rise as VIX Hits Record Low >>> READ MORE
McDonald’s Archburger: 12 Things to Know About the New Menu Item

The Archburger is being tested at 7 locations

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

There’s a new menu item called the McDonald’s Archburger that is in testing.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is currently testing out the new menu item at select locations. Here are a few things to know about the McDonald’s Archburger.

  • The McDonald’s Archburger is made with fresh beef that hasn’t been frozen.
  • The burger is going through testing at seven locations.
  • Two of these locations have been identified in Plano, Texas, and Tulsa, Okla.
  • McDonald’s has confirmed the test, but isn’t providing any more details about the new burger.
  • The base version of the burger costs $2.19 and comes with cheese, pickles, onions and Arch Sauce.
  • There’s also the Archburger LT, which includes all of the same toppings as the original, plus lettuce and tomato.
  • This version of the burger costs $2.69.
  • An additional version of the sandwich also includes bacon and costs customers $2.89.
  •  McDonald’s  tried to launch a similar burger over 20 years ago, called the Arch Deluxe, but it wasn’t well received and was taken off the menu.
  • The meat on the McDonald’s Archburger comes in at 3 ounces, which makes it slightly smaller than the patty found on the company’s Quarter Pounder.
  • The test comes as MCD’s prepares to launch Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef later this year.
  • It may also be a sign that the company is more open to the idea of making all of its burgers with fresh beef as a way to improve its image and drives sales.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

