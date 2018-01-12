McDonald’s Archburger: 12 Things to Know About the New Menu Item

There’s a new menu item called the McDonald’s Archburger that is in testing.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is currently testing out the new menu item at select locations. Here are a few things to know about the McDonald’s Archburger.

The McDonald’s Archburger is made with fresh beef that hasn’t been frozen.

The burger is going through testing at seven locations.

Two of these locations have been identified in Plano, Texas, and Tulsa, Okla.

McDonald’s has confirmed the test, but isn’t providing any more details about the new burger.

The base version of the burger costs $2.19 and comes with cheese, pickles, onions and Arch Sauce.

There’s also the Archburger LT, which includes all of the same toppings as the original, plus lettuce and tomato.

This version of the burger costs $2.69.

An additional version of the sandwich also includes bacon and costs customers $2.89.

McDonald’s tried to launch a similar burger over 20 years ago, called the Arch Deluxe, but it wasn’t well received and was taken off the menu.

The meat on the McDonald’s Archburger comes in at 3 ounces, which makes it slightly smaller than the patty found on the company’s Quarter Pounder.

The test comes as MCD’s prepares to launch Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef later this year.

It may also be a sign that the company is more open to the idea of making all of its burgers with fresh beef as a way to improve its image and drives sales.

