McDonald’s Archburger: 12 Things to Know About the New Menu Item

There’s a new menu item called the McDonald’s Archburger that is in testing.
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is currently testing out the new menu item at select locations. Here are a few things to know about the McDonald’s Archburger.
- The McDonald’s Archburger is made with fresh beef that hasn’t been frozen.
- The burger is going through testing at seven locations.
- Two of these locations have been identified in Plano, Texas, and Tulsa, Okla.
- McDonald’s has confirmed the test, but isn’t providing any more details about the new burger.
- The base version of the burger costs $2.19 and comes with cheese, pickles, onions and Arch Sauce.
- There’s also the Archburger LT, which includes all of the same toppings as the original, plus lettuce and tomato.
- This version of the burger costs $2.69.
- An additional version of the sandwich also includes bacon and costs customers $2.89.
- McDonald’s tried to launch a similar burger over 20 years ago, called the Arch Deluxe, but it wasn’t well received and was taken off the menu.
- The meat on the McDonald’s Archburger comes in at 3 ounces, which makes it slightly smaller than the patty found on the company’s Quarter Pounder.
- The test comes as MCD’s prepares to launch Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef later this year.
- It may also be a sign that the company is more open to the idea of making all of its burgers with fresh beef as a way to improve its image and drives sales.
