Friday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone May See Sales Boost in China

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is estimates for the 2018 iPhone line. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

2018 iPhone: A new report claims that Apple’s next iPhone line will perform better in China, reports MacRumors. According to this report, the iPhone X hasn’t performed as well as expected in the country due to the display notch. This is due to many Chinese apps not supporting it. As a result, Chinese customers view it has having a smaller screen than the other 2017 iPhone devices. However, the launch of three new smartphones this year with larger displays may catch the interest of Chinese customers.

Carnegie Library: Apple is starting to hire employees for its new location in Washington D.C., 9to5Mac notes. The new location that the tech company is setting up shop in is the historic Carnegie Library. This will be the second of the company’s retail stores to open in D.C. and is one of its historic restoration projects. AAPL typically starts hiring companies months before a location opens, so we still don’t have an idea of when the new store will be ready for business.

World’s Most Admired Companies: Apple has taken the top spot on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, reports AppleInsider. This is the 11th year in a row that the tech company has been put on the top of the list. This makes it one of only two computer companies that were in the top 10 of the list, with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) being the other.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.