Tuesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone May Feature Smaller Notch

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is talk about the 2019 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

2019 iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple wants to reduce the size of the display notch in its 2019 iPhone, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is looking at the possibility of combining the front-facing camera and Face ID sensor. If it can successfully accomplish this goal, it will be able to reduce the size of the display notch in the 2019 iPhone line. The display notch is a new addition to the iPhone line that came with the launch of the iPhone X last year.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Beta: The newest macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 beta is now available for developers, 9to5Mac notes. This new launch is for the fifth version of the macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 beta. The update appears to mostly be for bug fixes and won’t contain any major new features. The fourth version of the macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 beta came out one week ago. A public version of this new beta will likely come out soon.

South Korea Store: Apple is preparing to open its first store in South Korea, reports AppleInsider. A new rumor claims that the tech company is planning to open the store in Seoul on Jan. 27. The company has been working on the store for some time now and has reportedly missed two previous opening dates. This new rumor doesn’t claim what the store hours will be at the location.

