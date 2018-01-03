3 Airline Stocks to Short as They Fly Too High

While stocks have been on an absolute bull run over the past few months, airline stocks have been on an even bigger move higher. Since making lows in mid November, shares of airline stocks have surged 16%, doubling the 8% gain in the S& P 500.

Certainly some of the gains are warranted, as tax benefits and improving business are decided benefits to future earnings. But the magnitude of the rally in the major airline names, combined with the fact that oil prices are at recent highs, should provide some headwinds to any further big gains in the airline stocks.

To be sure, I am not looking for any sort of serious decline in the following Big 3 of the airline industry, but instead just a tempering of the recent red-hot rally. Option implied volatility (IV) is still well above average, meaning option prices are still comparatively expensive. This makes option-selling strategies, such as bear call spreads, still very viable.

So without further ado, here are three airline stocks to consider shorting now.