3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Plexus Corp. (PLXS) and PTC Inc (PTC)

U.S. equities recovered Wednesday following Tuesday’s see-saw experience for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed above 26,000. The index gained 1.3% by day’s end, while the S&P 500 Index surged 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) announced a stock award for some employees, while Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS ) and PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC ) reported on their latest quarterly earnings.

Here’s what you should know:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple employees received some good news regarding future bonuses.

The tech giant said on Wednesday that some of its workers will receive a stock-based compensation amounting to $2,500 in restricted stock units that will arrive over the coming months.

These restricted shares are valued in company stock, but vest over time. An email from the company said the award will be offered “to all individual contributors and management up to and including Senior Managers worldwide, [b]oth full-time and part-time.”

No more details were offered regarding how many employees will benefit from the award, or whether or not new employees are eligible for it. It is also unclear when the award will vest.

The offering is likely being made available to most employees worldwide, including retail workers.

AAPL stock grew about 0.3% after the bell.

Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Plexus reported a rough quarter that saw earnings miss expectations.

The company’s first quarter yielded adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, five cents below the 80 cents per share that analysts were expecting, according to Zacks Investment Research. Its net income came at a loss of $98.5 million.

In the revenue front, Plexus raked in $677 million, which was also below the $685 million that Wall Street’s consensus estimate called for, according to data compiled by Zacks.

For its second quarter, the company projects it will bring in between $670 million and $710 million, in line with the $693.6 million that Wall Street is calling for. Earnings are slated to be between 68 cents and 78 cents per share.

PLXS stock fell 6.7% after hours Wednesday.

PTC Inc (PTC)

PTC had a positive quarter that reflected growth in its software business.

The company reported a bottom line of $36.08 million, or 31 cents per share. The figure topped the mark from the year-ago quarter of $30.71 million, or 26 cents per share.

The figure also came in ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of 30 cents per share in adjusted earnings excluding special items, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue for PTC’s quarter was 6.9% better than a year ago at $307.1 million, also beating the $287.24 million from a year ago. Software revenue was $265 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.

Its license and subscription bookings brought in revenue of $104 million.

PTC stock gained 6.5% after Wednesday’s market close.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.