3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: A Schulman Inc, Allergan plc and Urban Outfitters, Inc.

U.S. equities posted slight gains as utilities gained 0.7%, while healthcare stocks fell 0.5% Monday. The S&P 500 Index gained 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.3%.

Several companies released updated data on their holiday season, as well as unveiling their guidance for 2018, including A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM ), Allergan Plc (NYSE: AGN ) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN ).

A Schulman Inc (SHLM)

A Schulman unveiled its fiscal 2018 outlook on Monday.

The company announced that it projects its fiscal 2018 earnings to be in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share, compared to the Wall Street consensus estimate of $2.11 per share.

A Schulman also reported for its first quarter of the year, announcing earnings of $14.7 million, or 43 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 55 cents per share.

Sales for the period rose 12.4% to $674.6 million, the company added. The supplier of plastic compounds and resins also revealed revenue of $674.6 million for the quarter.

SHLM stock soared 5.7% after the bell Monday.

Allergan plc (AGN)

Allergan shares were higher late in the day as the company updated its guidance.

The pharmaceutical company said that it projects its total net revenue for the fiscal year 2018 to be in the range of $15 billion to $15.3 billion, below the Wall Street projection of $15.61 billion, per Thomson Reuters.

Allergan added in the filing that it will record a tax benefit in the range of $3.5 billion to $4 billion that is linked to the recently passed U.S. tax reform during the fourth quarter of the year.

The company recently said that it would be shedding the size of its workforce in order to cut down costs.

AGN stock rose 0.7% after hours.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters shares fell despite the company’s positive holiday period.

The retailer said late yesterday that its comparable retail segment sales were 2% higher year-over-year during the November and December months, but it also suffered “negative retail store sales.”

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that comparable net sales were “mid-single digit positive” during the quarter-to-date. Wall Street projects that the company’s comps will grow 3.4% for the final three months of the year.

Retail segment net sales were 5% higher at the company’s Free People brand, 2% at the Anthropologie Group, as well as 1% at Urban Outfitters. Its wholesale segment net sales increased 6.8%.

URBN stock sunk 5.3% after Monday’s market close.

