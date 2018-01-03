3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) and Stryker Corporation (SYK)

U.S. equities suffer their worst loss since Aug. 17, 2017 due to bond market weakness, a dip in the U.S. dollar and concern over upcoming tech stocks’ earnings reports. The S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% apiece, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9%.

Earnings season is in full swing now, with Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN ), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR ) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK ) all reporting after the bell Tuesday.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Illumina revenue surged year-over-year during the company’s latest period.

For its fourth quarter, the genetic analysis solutions provider reported fourth-quarter revenue of $778 million, a 26% surge compared to the year-ago revenue of $619 million. The figure topped analysts’ expectations of $750.2 million.

Illumina’s net income attributable to stockholders was $68 million, or 46 cents per share, below the year-ago profit of $123.9 million, or 84 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were $1.44 per share, topping the year-ago quarter’s 85 cents per share.

Wall Street called for adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share. The company’s full-year revenue grew 15% to $2.75 billion, topping analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.73 billion.

Fiscal 2017 earnings were $4 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate of $3.78 per share.

For 2018, Illumina projects revenue growth of 13% to 14%, while non-GAAP earnings are slated to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.60 per share.

ILMN stock gains nearly 1% after hours.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Juniper Networks reported on its fourth quarter late yesterday.

The company posted a net loss of $148.1 million, or 40 cents per share, reduced partially by the latest tax reform’s charges. Adjusted earnings were 53 cents per share, one penny above expectations.

Revenue came in at $1.24 billion for Juniper Networks during its fourth quarter. The figure was slightly ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.23 billion in revenue.

For its first quarter of fiscal 2018, the networks products and services provider is slated to rake in $1.05 billion in revenue, along with adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, give or take three cents.

Wall Street’s guidance calls for revenue of $1.15 billion and adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share.

JNR stock fell 8.9% after the bell Tuesday.

Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Stryker posted a loss in its latest quarter.

The medical equipment manufacturer posted a net loss of $249 million, or 66 cents per share, below the year-ago profit of $510 million, or $1.34 per share. The tax reform set Stryker back by $898 million, compared to $78 million in income tax a year ago.

Adjusted earnings excluding this charge came in at $1.96 per share for its fourth quarter, topping the consensus estimate that analysts called for of $1.95 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue surged 10% year-over-year to $3.47 billion, also beating the Wall Street projection of $3.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

For 2018, Stryker forecasts adjusted earnings of $7.07 to $7.17 per share, ahead of the 2017 total of $6.49 per share. Analysts are calling for adjusted earnings of $7.12 per share.

The company also sees its organic sales growth to be in the range of 6% to 6.5% in 2018.

SYK stock dipped 3.5% after Tuesday’s market close.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.