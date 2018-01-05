5 CES 2018 Gadgets That Wowed Us

The 2018 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show is wrapping up, and it featured no shortage of exciting events, from an epic battle between Google Assistant and Alexa, Huawei CEO’s rant about U.S. wireless carriers and even a two-hour blackout that left thousands in the dark.

There have been some pretty amazing gadgets on display, so it’s hard to pick just five to showcase. Some — like Samsung’s 146-inch The Wall TV — are more concept than reality, however, so they’re out.

But here are five of the best gadgets showed off in Las Vegas that you will actually be able to buy in 2018.

Best Gadgets From CES 2018: HTC Vive VR Pro

Source: HTC

Virtual reality hasn’t quite made the leap to mass adoption, and there have been rumors HTC might ditch VR altogether.

Instead, at CES 2018 the company released the HTC Vive VR Pro, a serious leap forward in technology with much higher resolution, 3D spatial audio and a much more comfortable fit.

Add the new Vive wireless adapter — also announced at CES 2018 — and you can cut the cables.

Best Gadgets From CES 2018: Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Source: Huawei

Sure, AT&T (NYSE: T ) threw a wrench in the works by backing out of a deal to carry the Mate 10 Pro just a day before CES 2018.

But you can still buy Huawei’s impressive new flagship smartphone through retailers like Amazon, and it will work on U.S. GSM wireless networks (including AT&T).

At $799, it’s a bargain compared to the iPhone X.

Best Gadgets From CES 2018: Tello Drone

Source: DJI

No wonder GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) quit the drone business.

Built with technology from DJI (it’s even offered for sale on the DJI website), the Tello drone made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Aimed at kids, the smartphone-controlled drone does stunts, streams 720p video and includes an educational coding application. And it’s $99.

Best Gadgets From CES 2018: LG Signature OLED TV W8

Source: LG

CES 2018 had the usual assortment of mind-blowing TVs, including one from LG that can be rolled up. But you can’t buy it. However, you will be able to buy the LG Signature OLED TV W8 that made its debut in Las Vegas (and won a CES 2018 Innovation award) — if you have deep pockets.

Besides an incredible, 4K, HDR, OLED picture, the new TV has Google Assistant built in. But its key feature is a thickness of 0.12-inches, allowing it to hang flush on any wall.

Price hasn’t been announced yet, but considering last year’s version still retails for $14,999 it’s safe to assume it will be very expensive.

Best Gadgets From CES 2018: JBL LINK View

Source: Harman Kardon

At CES 2018, Google is coming after Amazon with smart speakers that include a built-in video display.

That makes them great for watching YouTube videos —an ability Amazon’s Echo Show now lacks … Google is going with third-party manufacturers on this and the one that seems to lead the pack right now is JBL’s LINK view.

It combines JBL audio performance (with dual 10W speakers and a bass radiator), Google Assistant, Chromecast streaming support and a 10-inch, HD display. Pricing isn’t official yet, but you’ll be able to buy the JBL LINK View this summer.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.