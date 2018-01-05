5 ROE Picks Fired Up by a Striking Start to Q4 Earnings

The Q4 earnings season is off to a stellar start and is likely to pick up pace with more releases flowing in. This has helped most of the leading benchmark indices to trade near record highs. The stock market euphoria is likely to extend further on tax overhaul and relatively healthy job data, boosting corporate earnings, stoking investments and trickling down to employees in some instances.

As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of “backing and filling” in the market, they could benefit from ‘cash cow’ stocks that garner higher returns.

However, singling out cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless they are backed by attractive efficiency ratios like return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting its cash at a high rate of return.

ROE: A Key Metric

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify stocks that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.

Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management’s efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Screening Parameters

In order to shortlist stocks that are cash rich with high ROE, we have added Cash Flow greater than $1 billion and ROE greater than X-Industry as our primary screening parameters. In addition, we have taken a few other criteria into consideration to arrive at a winning strategy.

Price/Cash Flow less than X-Industry: This metric measures how much investors pay for one dollar of free cash flow. A lower ratio indicates that investors need to pay less for a better cash flow generating stock.

Return on Assets (ROA) greater than X-Industry: This metric determines how much profit a company earns for every dollar of asset, which includes cash, accounts receivable, property, equipment, inventory and furniture. The higher the ROA, the better it is for the company.

5-Year EPS Historical Growth greater than X-Industry: This criterion indicates that continued earnings momentum has translated into solid cash strength.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.

Following are five of the 20 stocks that qualified the screen.

ROE Picks Fired Up by a Striking Start to Q4 Earnings: CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBG ) is a commercial real estate services and investment firm.

It offers a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estates in all major metropolitan areas across the globe.

The company has a trailing four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 22.3% and long-term earnings growth expectation of 13%. CBRE Group carries a Zacks Rank #2.

ROE Picks Fired Up by a Striking Start to Q4 Earnings: Broadcom Ltd (AVGO)

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ) is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products.

The company was formed following the completion of the merger of Avago and Broadcom Corporation on Feb 1, 2016. The company has a Zacks Rank #1.

Broadcom has a trailing four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 4.5% and long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.8%.

ROE Picks Fired Up by a Striking Start to Q4 Earnings: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB ) is among the leading plastics, chemical and refining companies with operations across 18 countries.

The company’s products are used across a bevy of industries including electronics, automotive parts, packaging, construction materials and biofuels.

This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a trailing four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 0.9% and long-term earnings growth projection of 9%.

ROE Picks Fired Up by a Striking Start to Q4 Earnings: Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT ) is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays, and solar photovoltaic cells and modules.

The company also offers deployment and support services related to the equipment supplied. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 2.8% and long-term earnings growth projection of 12.7%.

ROE Picks Fired Up by a Striking Start to Q4 Earnings:

Texas-based Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE ) is a global hybrid chemical company with diverse products that rank either first or second in their respective markets, based on market share.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 2.5% and long-term earnings growth projection of 9%.

