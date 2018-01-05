5 Solid Stocks With Impressive Net Profit Margin

Investors rely on net profit margin to pick stocks that ensure maximum returns from the portfolio. Net profit margin is the most effective way to measure a company’s profitability. A proper analysis of the same reveals how well a company is run and the headwinds confronting it.

A higher net margin reflects a company’s efficiency at converting sales into actual profits.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit /Sales * 100.

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength in a company operations and cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees that eventually add to the value of the business.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared to its peers lends the company a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin as an investment criterion has its own share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

Moreover, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Further, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective to analyze a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than peers in all types of market environment.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.

Here are five of the 18 stocks that qualified the screen:

Columbia, MD-based GP Strategies Corp (NYSE: GPX ) is a global provider of training, eLearning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings has increased 9 cents to $1.43 per share in the last 30 days.

France-based Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS: ARKAY ) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl, industrial chemicals, and performance products. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings has increased by 7.4% to $10.00 in the last 30 days.

New Albany, OH-based Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI ) supplies interior systems, vision-safety solutions and other cab-related products to the global commercial vehicle market. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2018 earnings has increased by a nickel to $1.22 over the last 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ ) is one of the largest providers of construction services to the telecommunications industry in the United States. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2018 earnings has increased 4.6% to $3.19 over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ: EBMT ) operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2018 earnings has increased by 6 cents to $1.60 over the last 30 days.

