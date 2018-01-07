7 Notable Dividend Stocks Boost Payouts, Including 3M Co

The S&P 500 Index continued climbing higher last week to notch up a new all-time high. Investors remain encouraged by a strong start to earnings season and signs the economy remains on solid ground. News of higher payouts from several dividend stocks didn’t hurt, either.

In total, seven notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two energy companies, a major technology company, two industrial-focused businesses, and a popular consumer products manufacturer.

Here are seven dividend stocks increasing payouts.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM ) announced a 16% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from $1.18 per share to $1.36. Dividends will be paid from the industrial conglomerate on March 12 to shareholders of record as of February 16. Hence, MMM shares become ex-dividend on February 15.

MMM Dividend Yield: 2.47%

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) announced a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend, hence raising its payout from 27 cents per share to 30 cents. Dividends will be paid from the semiconductor manufacturer on March 1 to shareholders of record as of February 7. INTC shares trade ex-dividend on February 6.

INTC Dividend Yield: 2.19%

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB ) increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, and raised its payment to $1.00 per share from 97 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 9 will receive their higher dividends on April 3 from the manufacturer of tissues, diapers, and other consumer household products. KMB shares will be ex-dividend on March 8.

KMB Dividend Yield: 3.28%

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) raised its quarterly dividend by 21%, increasing it from 15.75 cents per share to 19 cents. The cable TV and internet services provider will send its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of April 4 on April 25. Therefore, CMCSA shares will trade ex-dividend on April 3.

CMCSA Dividend Yield: 1.78%

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD ) raised its quarterly dividend by 16%, increasing it from 0.95 cents per share to $1.10. The industrial gas company will send its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of April 2 on May 14. As a result, APD shares will trade ex-dividend on March 30.

APD Dividend Yield: 2.60%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP ) grew its quarterly distribution from 90.5 cents per share to 92 cents, representing a raise of 2%. The midstream energy partnership will pay out its higher distributions to shareholders of record as of February 6 on February 14. Hence, MMP shares trade ex-dividend on February 5.

MMP Dividend Yield: 4.90%

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO ) increased its quarterly dividend by 14% to 80 cents per share from 70 cents. Shareholders of record as of February 13 will receive dividends from the oil refiner on March 6. Therefore, the company’s shares trade ex-dividend on February 12.

VLO Dividend Yield: 3.25%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long Intel, 3M, and Kimberly-Clark.

