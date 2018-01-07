7 Stocks Leading the Post-Shutdown Rally

The government shutdown is on the verge of ending as I write this, with the Senate approving a short-term continuing resolution that will keep the government funded through the beginning of February. Democrats secured a commitment by Republican leadership to bring a vote on immigration to the floor before then.

Stocks are rallying on the news as the standoff that started on Friday comes to an end. Open questions remain. Sharp disagreements are unresolved on immigration issues, with President Trump unlikely to have softened his position during this short-lived shutdown. Moreover, the stakes have only been raised with the debt ceiling looming in late February — a driver of more serious market worries than a mere shutdown.

But for now, those questions are being set aside as stocks enjoy a relief rebound that is pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to new record highs. Here are seven stocks leading the charge:

Hot Stocks: Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB ) shares are launching higher on Monday, rising 3.8% as I write this to push to levels not seen since March. The catalyst is a strong rebound in energy prices, which has taken Brent crude up near the $70-a-barrel threshold as the U.S. dollar weakens.

The company will next report results on April 20 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 41-cents-per-share on revenues of nearly $8 billion. When the company last reported results on Jan. 19, earnings of 48-cents-per-share beat estimates by 3 cents on a 15.1% rise in revenues.

Hot Stocks: Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL ) shares are exploding higher, rising nearly 6% in trading on Monday to return to levels not seen since last January capping a rise of more than one-third off of the lows hit in late November.

The company reported results before the open, with earnings of 53-cents-per-share beating estimates by 7 cents on a 47.7% rise in revenues. On the earnings call, management noted a turnaround in international activity led by the Middle East, Latin America and the North Sea regions.

Hot Stocks: Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) shares are extending above the $1,300-a-share-level and is threatening to hit new closing highs as the company’s first cashier-less “Amazon GO” retail location opens for business in downtown Seattle.

The company will next report results on Feb. 1 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.83-per-share on revenues of $59.8 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 26, earnings of 52-cents-per-share beat estimates by 53 cents on a 33.7% rise in revenues.

Hot Stocks: Facebook (FB)

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) shares are bouncing back from the weakness seen earlier in the month after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would move away from providing news stories in user feeds to return to its roots of featuring content from friends and family. While he admitted this could hit user metrics — since folks would have less reason to keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling — he wants to increase the quality of the experience.

The company will next report results on Jan. 31 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.94-per-share on revenues of $12.5 billion. When the company last reported on Nov. 1, earnings of $1.59 beat estimates by 31 cents on a 47.3% rise in revenues.

Hot Stocks: Goldman Sachs (GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) shares are shrugging off disappointing trading revenues — a consequence of the lack of market volatility — to push to the upper end of its two-month trading range. Watch for a breakout that would resume the rally out of the September lows near $215.

The company will next report results on April 17 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $5.32 per share on revenues of $8.5 billion. When the company last reported on Jan. 17, earnings of $5.68 beat estimates by 73 cents on a 4.2% decline in revenues.

Hot Stocks: Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) continues its vertical ascent, pushing past the $200-a-share threshold to cap a 33%+ rally out of its September low as hurricane rebuilding and a strong housing market boosts sentiment.

The company will next report results on Feb. 20 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.63-per-share on revenues of $23.6 billion. When the company last reported on Nov. 14, earnings of $1.84 beat estimates by 2 cents on a 8.1% rise in revenues.

Hot Stocks: Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) shares are on the move, shrugging off the bad headlines related to CPU security vulnerabilities to return to the upper end of a four-month trading range. Investors are already enjoying a 10% gain off of the mid-January lows. Watch for a breakout above the $47.50 level as fears of a PR disaster fade and folks refocus on the growing demand for processors in everyday items.

The company will next report results on Jan. 25. Analysts are looking for earnings of 87-cents-per-share on revenues of $16.3 billion. When the company last reported on Oct. 26, earnings of 94-cents-per-share beat estimates by 14 cents on a 2.4% rise in revenues.

Anthony Mirhaydari is the founder of the Edge (ETFs) and Edge Pro (Options) investment advisory newsletters. Free two- and four-week trial offers have been extended to InvestorPlace readers.